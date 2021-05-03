Toledo Fire reunites mother duck with her ducklings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A mother and her children were reunited Monday morning thanks to the quick action of Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel.

Engine 25 responded to the corner of Berdan and Maxwell, where a mother duck was distraught and her six ducklings were stuck in a storm sewer. A neighbor gave a lacrosse stick to the firefighters, who scooped the ducklings out of the sewer.

According to a social media post from TFRD, the momma and babies were last seen waddling to an area thankfully devoid of sewers.

A wet and gloomy morning was made much brighter for the crew from station 25 when they responded in-service to a rescue at the corner of Berdan & Maxwell. Upon arrive, E25’s crew found a distraught mother (duck) who’s baby ducklings had found their way into a storm drain. pic.twitter.com/RP2sPxuDMB — Toledo Fire & Rescue (@ToledoFire) May 3, 2021

