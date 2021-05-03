Advertisement

Toledo Fire reunites mother duck with her ducklings

Toledo Fire personnel rescued six ducklings from a storm sewer on Monday, May 3.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A mother and her children were reunited Monday morning thanks to the quick action of Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel.

Engine 25 responded to the corner of Berdan and Maxwell, where a mother duck was distraught and her six ducklings were stuck in a storm sewer. A neighbor gave a lacrosse stick to the firefighters, who scooped the ducklings out of the sewer.

According to a social media post from TFRD, the momma and babies were last seen waddling to an area thankfully devoid of sewers.

