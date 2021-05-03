Advertisement

Toledo Police searching for man from barricade incident on Friday night

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are still searching for a man who approached officers with what they believed to be an AR-15 style weapon during a barricade incident Friday night in east Toledo.

Officers were called to a house in the 600 block of Howland for a safety check just before 10 p.m. They made contact with Paul Manning, 36, who they said became aggressive towards officers. Manning went back inside the home and came out with the AR-15 style weapon.

Manning went back inside once again, and crews began setting up a perimeter. SWAT and a negotiator responded to the scene. After failed attempts at reaching Manning, units went inside the house, but they found Manning was no longer there. They believe he exited through the rear of the house before a perimeter was set up.

Officers located the weapon in question, which turned out to be a realistic replica air rifle.

No one was injured. Multiple warrants were issued for Manning’s arrest.

