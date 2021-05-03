Toledo woman charged in January fentanyl overdose death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested last week in connection with an overdose death in January.

Tiffany Warman, 32, was arrested on April 29 and charged with involuntary manslaughter. She is being held at CCNO with a pretrial set for May 12.

On January 24, Ashley Kutzly, 23, was found dead, and it was determined to be a result of a fentanyl overdose. The Multi Area Narcotics Task Force and Napoleon Police Department investigated the death.

