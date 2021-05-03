Two sent to hospital after Sunday night crash on I-75

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a car crash on I-75 South near I-475 on Sunday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took out a light pole. While there’s no word on the cause or if impairment played a role, a trooper on the scene said it looked as if the driver was confused with the split from 75 to 475.

The driver and the passenger went to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic remained open as the crash ended up in the grassy median.

