Two Toledo radio stations found new homes over the weekend

Two Cumulus stations in Toledo moved frequencies over the weekend.
Two Cumulus stations in Toledo moved frequencies over the weekend.(Pixabay)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Toledo Cumulus radio stations found new homes over the weekend.

The Ticket ESPN moved to its new home at 100.7-FM (WQQO-HD2/100.7). The previous station at that frequency, The Zone alternative rock station, moved to 94.5-FM (WXKR-HD2).

The Ticket ESPN is Toledo’s home for Cleveland Browns pregame and postgame shows, Bowling Green State University athletics, and Central Catholic sports.

Delmarva Education took over operations of 106.5-FM (WTOD-FM) on Saturday.

“We are sad to see a station like WTOD leave our cluster but are excited to move forward with the change on 100.7 to ESPN/Sports and to still carry our Alternative Rock format, now on 94.5′s HD signal,” Dana DiModica, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Toledo/Monroe, said. “We were fortunate enough to keep all our employees, and that is always our ultimate goal while carrying great programming for our loyal listeners in Northwest Ohio.”

For more information or to stream The Ticket ESPN, visit the station’s new web address at: www.1007TheTicket.com. For more information on The Zone or to stream the station, visit: www.ToledosZone.com.

