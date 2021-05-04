17-year-old charged with murder in East Toledo double homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A third suspect was arrested and charged Tuesday in the murder of two Toledo men two months ago.

The 17-year-old is being held at the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center. The other two suspects, Brandon Lampros and Mathew Garcia, were arrested shortly after the killings.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Nevada around 6:22 p.m. on March 1, finding two victims at the scene. Both victims were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Brad Keel, 44, died at the hospital from his injuries. David Misch, 19, passed away a week later.

