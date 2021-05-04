Authorites searching for children taken by non-custodial parent in Sandusky County

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities across the area are searching for three children who were taken by a non-custodial parent from Fremont.

They are believed to be in a Toyota Rav4 with Oklahoma tags. The non-custodial parent is Masie Rogers, and authorities have charges of domestic violence pending.

If you see the children or vehicle, please contact authorities.

Please be advised this is still an active and ongoing case. We are still attempting to locate these subjects, until we state otherwise. Thank you. Posted by Sandusky County Ohio Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

