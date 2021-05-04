Authorites searching for children taken by non-custodial parent in Sandusky County
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities across the area are searching for three children who were taken by a non-custodial parent from Fremont.
They are believed to be in a Toyota Rav4 with Oklahoma tags. The non-custodial parent is Masie Rogers, and authorities have charges of domestic violence pending.
If you see the children or vehicle, please contact authorities.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.