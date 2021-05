Tecumseh, Mich. (WTVG) - Lenawee County officials are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Tecumseh woman.

52-year-old Dee Ann Warner was last seen at her residence on Munger Rd in Franklin Township in the early morning hours of April 25, 2021.

Dee Warner has had no contact with her family or friends since she went missing.

