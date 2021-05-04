Advertisement

Baseball’s back! Mud Hens set to open 2021 season

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been 610 long days, but baseball is finally back in Toledo. The Toledo Mud Hens are scheduled to open their 2021 season at 6:35 p.m. tonight at Fifth Third Field.

The Mud Hens had their 2020 season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. That misfortune did lead to one T-shirt in the Swamp Shop that crowns the Hens as the 2020 International League undefeated champions.

2020 undefeated champs #baseball #champs #milb #toledo #mudhens

Posted by 13abc on Tuesday, May 4, 2021
The 2021 season won’t be like previous years, with new health and safety guidelines in place. Fifth Third Field will operate at a reduced capacity. Masks must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking in a seat, and tickets are sold in six-seat pods, with all adjoining seats roped off. For a complete list of guidelines, head to the Mud Hens website.

Live at Fifth Third Field as the Mud Hens prepare for opening day

Posted by 13abc on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The Hens will send right-hander Matt Manning to the mound for the opening day start. Manning, one of the top-20 prospects in all of Minor League Baseball, had 148 strikeouts in 133.2 innings in 2019 for AA Erie.

