Deputy disciplined after April 2020 tasing incident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In February, a Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputy was given a written reprimand for violating the use of force policy.

Video of that incident, showing Deputy Jeffrey Bretzloff tasing a cab driver in April of 2020 recently drew attention after being posted online.

“I just thought it was bad. It was a bad betrayal a response by a police officer, in this case a Deputy Sheriff,” Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said.

The cab driver was parked in a fire zone at Walmart. After an employee asked him to move, law enforcement was called.

31 seconds into Bretzloff’s body cam, after the cab driver argued with the deputy, Bretzloff pulls him out of the vehicle and tases him. The driver was tased and taken to jail.

The driver was taken to jail and filed a complaint.

The decision for a written reprimand was made by Internal Affairs.

Sheriff Navarre was just coming into office and was not involved in the discipline.

“I don’t want to give the impression that I’m passing the buck, but I trusted that that was the appropriate discipline.”

The sheriff is reviewing all policies and procedures for the department.

