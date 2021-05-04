Advertisement

Deputy disciplined after April 2020 tasing incident

Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In February, a Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputy was given a written reprimand for violating the use of force policy.

Video of that incident, showing Deputy Jeffrey Bretzloff tasing a cab driver in April of 2020 recently drew attention after being posted online.

“I just thought it was bad. It was a bad betrayal a response by a police officer, in this case a Deputy Sheriff,” Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said.

The cab driver was parked in a fire zone at Walmart. After an employee asked him to move, law enforcement was called.

31 seconds into Bretzloff’s body cam, after the cab driver argued with the deputy, Bretzloff pulls him out of the vehicle and tases him. The driver was tased and taken to jail.

The driver was taken to jail and filed a complaint.

The decision for a written reprimand was made by Internal Affairs.

Sheriff Navarre was just coming into office and was not involved in the discipline.

“I don’t want to give the impression that I’m passing the buck, but I trusted that that was the appropriate discipline.”

The sheriff is reviewing all policies and procedures for the department.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash on I-75 near I-475 on Sunday, May 2.
Two sent to hospital after Sunday night crash on I-75
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
Eichner pleads not guilty to all charges, bond set for Genoa man accused of killing wife
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach

Latest News

stands
Toledo Mud Hens prepare for first game in 600+ days
ANSAT Senior heads to Alaska to study and help sea animals
ANSAT Senior heads to Alaska to study and help sea animals
There are six pro golf tournaments coming to the Buckeye State this summer include two here at...
The Summer of Golf heads to Ohio
Agi worked with Aaron Crawford for nearly six years in McComb
Controversy over future of Hancock County K9