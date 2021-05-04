First responder of the week: Joe Tuckey

TECUMSEH, Michigan (WTVG) - For 35 years, Chief Joe Tuckey has served the place he calls home. Tuckey lives in Tecumseh, Michigan and works for the Tecumseh Fire Department. Since 1993, Tuckey has been the chief. He wears many hats in his life but his most recognizable is his fire helmet.

Chief Tuckey served in the Navy and after a taste of the fire service, he knew he had a passion for helping others.

“I have never dreaded one day comin to work,” says Chief Tuckey.

Over the years, the job has evolved. The city of Tecumseh has grown and the number of people needing help is increasing.

“When I started out I think we were running 250 calls a year and we are probably going to hit the 1200 mark for calls this year,” says Chief Tuckey.

Family friend Vicki Riddle nominated Joe for the First Responder of the Week recognition. She says he is committed to helping those living in the city and always puts family first.

Chief Tuckey also owns a restaurant in Tecumseh and in his spare time pays the drums in two bands. Friends describe Tuckey has someone who is dedicated and trustworthy.

“I don’t think people realize what it really takes to be a firefighter or a first responder of any kind. I don’t think people understand the person behind that,” says Vicki Riddle, a family friend of Tuckey.

Chief Tuckey attributes all of his success to the men and women he works with and his family and friends. He tells 13abc he is only as good as his team and for that he is grateful.

“I hope that through my career I have been able to instill in my people around me a sense of community and giving back to the community,” says Tuckey.

