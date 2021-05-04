Traffic
Imagination Station hosting summer camps

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is hosting summer camps for children ages 6-13 at the science center. Each summer camp will follow local and state COVID-19 guidelines, with capacity reduced, mask requirements, and temperature checks before campers and Team members enter the science center.

Camp schedules run June 7-11; 14-18; 21-25; June 28-July 2; July 5-9; 12-16; 19-23; 26-30; and August 2-6. You can register today at imaginationstationtoledo.org.

microMOLECULES
Ages 6-8

Camper’s Guide to the Galaxy

June 28-July 2; July 5-9; July 12-16

Blast off to space as campers travel the galaxy! Along the way, they will encounter a variety of challenges to solve in order to make a safe return to Earth - all while exploring rockets, rovers, stars, craters and comets. Campers will discover space like never before!

Pirate-ology

July 19-23; July 26-30; August 2-6

ARRR you ready for an adventure? Come aboard and explore the science that allowed pirates to sail the seven seas. Bravely seek the treasure of the old salty sea dog, Captain Gizmo, and experiment with code-breaking, ship design, weather and navigation.

MACROmolecules
Ages 9-13

Super Splatter Science 2.0

June 7-11; June 14-18; June 21-25

This camp is ooey, gooey, messy and memorable. Campers will burst bubbles, experiment with eggs, create colorful messes and ignite eruptions. Come prepared to have a BLAST exploring the sticky, slimy and sloppy side of science!

Make. Code. Create.

June 28-July 2; July 5-9; July 12-16

Have you ever wondered how exhibits are developed? During a week full of fun, campers will discover circuitry, MAKE moving parts and CODE robots and Microbits. Then they will use everything they learned to CREATE an exhibit prototype.

NEW! Design It!

July 19-23; July 26-30; August 2-6

Campers will put their engineering design skills to the test as they solve a series of challenges. Save animals, design a variety of vehicles, find a safe way to land astronauts on a different planet, figure out how to survive on a deserted island, create a game and so much more!

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

