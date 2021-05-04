Traffic
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged jail rape

Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are investigating an alleged rape at the Lucas County Jail.

Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said last week an inmate housed on the sixth floor of the jail reported to a counselor he was sexually assaulted by three inmates in the same unit.

“It’s a tragedy, it shouldn’t have happened. We do our best to keep these types of incidents from occurring,” Navarre said. “It was not reported to them right away. There was video of the assault. The video is not great video but it does give us a pretty good idea what did occur.”

Sources said the inmates used a broom to victimize the 21-year-old man.

The sheriff said indirect supervision, the layout of the jail, and inadequate numbers in staff who often work overtime all contribute to violence in jails.

“We utilize in direct supervision where inmates are segregated into small units and the corrections officer is assigned to check on each one of these units every 30 minutes. That is not the way to run a detention facility.”

A criminal investigation is underway, and Navarre hinted at an announcement regarding the effort to build a new, modern jail, that would make the correction center safer.

