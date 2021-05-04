May 4th, 2021 - Tuesday Morning Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Roadways are damp this morning, so take your time traveling! Conditions will remain dreary today, as light rain showers persist. Grab your rain jacket for the Mud Hen’s Opening Day! Temperatures climb into the upper 60s, with westerly winds at 10 to 15 mph. The game is expected to be dry with mostly cloudy skies. If any rain does fall, it will be light and brief. The best chance to see any rain will be along and south of US-6. A few thunderstorms may develop along and south of US-224.

Spotty showers remain overnight, with lows diving into the low 40s. Skies dry up for your Wednesday, with a high temperature of 60 degrees. The next potential for rain arrives late in the day on Thursday. We’ll feel much cooler on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.