Advertisement

May 4th, 2021 - Tuesday Morning Forecast

Scattered Showers Today, Falling Temperatures This Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Roadways are damp this morning, so take your time traveling! Conditions will remain dreary today, as light rain showers persist. Grab your rain jacket for the Mud Hen’s Opening Day! Temperatures climb into the upper 60s, with westerly winds at 10 to 15 mph. The game is expected to be dry with mostly cloudy skies. If any rain does fall, it will be light and brief. The best chance to see any rain will be along and south of US-6. A few thunderstorms may develop along and south of US-224.

Spotty showers remain overnight, with lows diving into the low 40s. Skies dry up for your Wednesday, with a high temperature of 60 degrees. The next potential for rain arrives late in the day on Thursday. We’ll feel much cooler on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash on I-75 near I-475 on Sunday, May 2.
Two sent to hospital after Sunday night crash on I-75
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
A crash involving two semis shut down I-280 South Monday, May 3, 2021.
I-280 southbound partially reopens after semi crash near turnpike
John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
Eichner pleads not guilty to all charges, bond set for Genoa man accused of killing wife

Latest News

7-Day May 4th, 2021 - clipped version
7-Day May 4th, 2021 - clipped version
5/3/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/3/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/3/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/3/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
5/3/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/3/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast