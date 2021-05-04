Traffic
Ohio Means Jobs hosting parking lot job fair

The job fair is Thursday, May 6 from 10am-noon
By Christina Williams
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Companies all across the area are hiring and if you are looking for a job, now is the time to apply.

Here in Lucas County, Ohio Means Jobs is trying to connect potential employees with jobs.

Tuesday, the organization held a resume drop. More than a dozen companies offered to take part. Job seekers simply showed up, dropped off a resume and filled out an interest paper, marking companies with positions they might be interested in fulfilling.

Thursday, Ohio Means Jobs and Lucas County are teaming up to offer an in-person job fair. 20 employers will be attending, showcasing open positions that are available now.

Theo Foreman works for Ohio Means Jobs. He says there are plenty of jobs available but finding people who are willing to work is challenging.

“The recruiting funnel is super thin right now and it’s frustrating because these employers have raised wages or offered benefits or incentives to attract workers,” says Foreman.

Foreman says there are multiple reasons for the current employment trends. One reason is the extra unemployment money. For some people, it’s more economical not to work. Childcare issues, finding a job that is full time with benefits, transportation problems and pay are other reasons for people to hold off on reentering the workforce.

If you are interested in attending the parking lot job fair, it’s this Thursday from 10am-noon at the Ohio Means Jobs parking lot at 1301 Monroe Street in downtown Toledo.

Applicants are encouraged to preregister on the Ohio Means Jobs website. Walk-ins are accepted but you might have to wait to speak with employers.

