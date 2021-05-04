Traffic
Pfizer expects to file for full FDA approval of its COVID vaccine in May

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Pfizer plans to seek full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the month of May, the company’s CEO said Tuesday.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine currently has emergency authorization for use from the FDA.

CNN reported CEO Albert Bourla said during a first quarter earnings teleconference that the company expects to apply this month for full approval in people ages 16 and older.

Pfizer also expects to seek emergency authorization in September for children ages 2 to 11 to get the vaccine, the CEO said.

The company previously applied for its use in people ages 12 to 15. The Associated Press reported Monday that the FDA could extend its emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine to that age group as soon as next week.

It also has submitted information to the FDA that could allow the vaccine to be stored in standard refrigerators, Bourla said, potentially helping with distribution. The vaccine is now authorized to be stored in below freezing temperatures.

