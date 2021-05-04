Restaurants pull out all the stops for Opening Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fans heading to the Toledo Mud Hens game aren’t the only ones excited for Opening Day. The nearby restaurants are prepping for what they hope to be large crowds, with some specialty items in store.

Downtown Toledo’s Firefly is debuting their brand new patio Tuesday, seating 40 right across from Fifth Third Field. Food lovers go sit inside, outside or order their food and drinks to-go at their Dora window.

They are featuring everything from flatbreads and mac-and-cheese to tuna tartar and Philly cheesesteak-filled eggrolls. They also have new drinks like the “Darth Vadar” for May the 4th, “The Prince,” honoring Mud Hens coach and “You’re killin’ Me Smalls,” caramel dessert cocktail.

“We have a DJ coming in today. We’ve got a patio that’s going to be finished today, we have all of our specialty drinks, and then we have our Firefly golf cart, it’s a 6-passager Firefly golf cart with doors and windows and it will take you anywhere else in downtown Toledo,” said Geoff Scott, managing partner.

If there’s one thing we know for sure, downtown will be ‘poppin’ come lunchtime.

