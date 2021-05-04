Survey shows 85% of BGSU students plan to get vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Those who study public health are also studying public perception of the COVID vaccines. They’re trying to unlock reasons why the number of people getting inoculated appears to slowing.

A vaccine survey of 900 @bgsu students showed 85% had gotten the vaccine or plan to get it. pic.twitter.com/fFHFn3Ie2m — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) May 4, 2021

“As more and more information comes out, it looks like it might be more difficult to reach herd immunity,” said Phil Welch, Ph.D, Associate Professor of Public Health at Bowling Green State University. The school’s Department of Public and Allied Health recently sent a survey about the COVID vaccines to all levels of students. Out of 900 responses, 85% said they had either gotten a COVID vaccine or plan to get it.

The remaining 15% cited these as the top three reasons for vaccine hesitancy: Distrust of the government, religious reasons, and concerns about the vaccines themselves.

“They said they are anxious and just fearful of the long-term ramifications of getting vaccinated. It’ an EUA, Emergency Use Authorized vaccine. I think as soon as the FDA signs off on full approval, that will help reach those folks who are a little bit apprehensive,” added Dr. Welch, who explains surveys like this help those in public health understand why people are hesitant to get a vaccine and how to approach them in the future.

“We need to think more critically about the type of message we’re delivering to those folks and it has to come from someone they trust,” he concluded.

A similar survey, Dr. Welch says, went out to students at The University of Toledo. This week, the two schools are set to meet and compare results.

