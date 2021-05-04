Advertisement

Toledo Mud Hens prepare for first game in 600+ days

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mud Hens are looking forward to reopening their field after 610 days of being closed due to COVID.

Opening day 2021 is scheduled to get started on Tuesday, May 4th at 6:30 against Nashville.

But fans will notice several differences this year due to strict COVID regulations.

Even though the venue is outdoors, spectators will still have to wear masks to comply with MLB and the Ohio Department Of Health mandates.

The only time you can take your mask off is when you are in your seat eating.

There will also not be any standing and drinking areas. However, there will be table areas set up that can be reserved for groups of up to 6 people so you can sit together and drink and watch the game.

Several signs and arrows will direct fans to the different rules. And seating will be roped off with six feet of distance in between to separate pods of people in the stands.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash on I-75 near I-475 on Sunday, May 2.
Two sent to hospital after Sunday night crash on I-75
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
Eichner pleads not guilty to all charges, bond set for Genoa man accused of killing wife
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach

Latest News

Video of that incident, showing Deputy Jeffrey Bretzloff tasing a cab driver in April of 2020...
Deputy disciplined after April 2020 tasing incident
ANSAT Senior heads to Alaska to study and help sea animals
ANSAT Senior heads to Alaska to study and help sea animals
There are six pro golf tournaments coming to the Buckeye State this summer include two here at...
The Summer of Golf heads to Ohio
Agi worked with Aaron Crawford for nearly six years in McComb
Controversy over future of Hancock County K9