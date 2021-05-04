Toledo Mud Hens prepare for first game in 600+ days

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mud Hens are looking forward to reopening their field after 610 days of being closed due to COVID.

Opening day 2021 is scheduled to get started on Tuesday, May 4th at 6:30 against Nashville.

But fans will notice several differences this year due to strict COVID regulations.

Even though the venue is outdoors, spectators will still have to wear masks to comply with MLB and the Ohio Department Of Health mandates.

The only time you can take your mask off is when you are in your seat eating.

There will also not be any standing and drinking areas. However, there will be table areas set up that can be reserved for groups of up to 6 people so you can sit together and drink and watch the game.

Several signs and arrows will direct fans to the different rules. And seating will be roped off with six feet of distance in between to separate pods of people in the stands.

