180th Fighter Wing conducting test flights Wednesday morning

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - People living in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan could see and hear fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing in the skies on Wednesday morning.

The Ohio Air National Guard will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system between 8-10:30 a.m.

People living in and around the Hillsdale, Michigan, and the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI). A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

The purpose of the event is to exercise coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration, and 180FW.

