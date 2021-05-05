Traffic
City of Toledo hiring staff for city pools

Lifeguards will be paid $14 an hour.
(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is preparing for summer. Right now the division of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry is hiring employees to staff the city pools.

The City of Toledo operates 6 pools and plans are in the works for opening the summer staple this summer. All of the city pools remained closed last year due to COVID-19.

The city is looking for lifeguards, cashiers, rec facility assistants, and pool managers. The jobs range in pay from $10-$15 per hour.

Lifeguards will receive free certification before starting work and will be responsible for maintaining order in the pool areas, providing first-aid, enforcing pool rules, cleaning the pool, and ensuring safety.

If you or your teenager are interested in a summer job you can apply now. You can also call or text JOBS1USA 567-661-0667 to learn more about the position.

