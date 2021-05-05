Dancers celebrate Cinco de Mayo and 25 years of Mexican Folk Dancing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Not only is today Cinco de Mayo, but the El Corazòn de Mexico folk dance group has more to celebrate – 25 years of Mexican folk dancing.

This year, the dancers had to cancel their live performances and limit their number of in-person practices and them replaced with virtual ones, but now with the celebration of Cinco de Mayo, the group is thrilled to be back together with some special live performances.

Dancers said the artform brings together Mexican-Americans and others from Mexico to share in each other’s cultures and experiences that they often don’t find in the surrounding area.

Assistant Director Vanessa Hernandez is a fourth-generation folkloric dancer and a student of the Toledo School of the Art.

“It’s very hard to meet people who are like that and who are understanding, because obviously for myself, I don’t speak Spanish, but here I can meet people who speak Spanish, and I can learn from them, and learn about what they do in their families and what we do in our families,” Hernandez said. “It’s just a big pool of what we do.”

One of her favorite things is the ability to pass the dance on from generation to generation, adapting the dances and stories each year, much like passing down folktales.

Today’s schedule of performances:

Cinco de Mayo Restaurant on Alexis, 5 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Restaurant in Rossford, 7 p.m.

El Vaquero Restaurant in Perrysburg, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.