Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Four dead after small plane crashes into Miss. home

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four people are dead after a small plane crashed into a Hattiesburg, Mississippi, home Tuesday evening.

Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said they were notified of an aircraft crash on Annie Christie Drive around 11:20 p.m.

Once at the scene, emergency personnel confirmed that a small civilian plane had crashed into a home.

Moore said four people were killed in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted to investigate the crash.

Annie Christie Drive is closed from Evans Street to Collins Street.

Moore said if you encounter what you believe to be wreckage or debris from the plane, do not touch it or remove it. You should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-467-7556.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old charged with murder in East Toledo double homicide
Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
Terrence L. Pounds, 44, of Holland, was one of the individuals from Ohio, Tennessee, and...
Holland man accused of recruiting others to defraud SBA for nearly $9 million in CARES Act funds
A prisoner was allegedly raped in the Lucas County Jail.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged jail rape
Tecumseh officials are searching for Dee Ann Warner, 52, who was last seen April 25, 2021.
Authorities seek help locating missing Tecumseh woman

Latest News

Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and...
Flood threats persist as storms continue to drench South
180th Fighter Wing conducting test flights Wednesday morning
Holey Toledough offering free donut to celebrate Mud Hens season
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been...
Police say 4 dead after small plane crashes into Miss. home