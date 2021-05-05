Man wanted in Napoleon Walmart stabbing case arrested in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man wanted in connection with a stabbing at a Napoleon Walmart was taken into custody Tuesday morning by law enforcement officers from multiple departments.

Officers with the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team contacted Toledo Police around 9:30 a.m. for assistance in stopping a vehicle occupied by Kyle Kirby.

TPD units located the vehicle at Collingwood and Cherry, performing a felony stop with assistance from MSP. Officers took Kirby into custody.

According to information from TPD, they then took Kirby to Detroit and Anthony Wayne Trail, where detectives from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Napoleon Police took custody of him.

Kirby, of Bowling Green, was wanted for attempted murder for the incident in Henry County. The incident started as a case of road rage on Scott St. that continued into the Walmart parking lot.

Three people were injured in the incident. Kirby and Nicholas S. Winterfeld, of Perrysburg, both sustained knife wounds. A third victim, a woman from Springfield, Ohio, was injured when her vehicle was struck by Kirby’s vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.