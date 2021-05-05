Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man wanted in Napoleon Walmart stabbing case arrested in Toledo

Kyle Kirby was arrested on Tuesday, May 4. He was wanted in connection with the road rage and...
Kyle Kirby was arrested on Tuesday, May 4. He was wanted in connection with the road rage and stabbing incident at the Napoleon Walmart in March.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man wanted in connection with a stabbing at a Napoleon Walmart was taken into custody Tuesday morning by law enforcement officers from multiple departments.

Officers with the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team contacted Toledo Police around 9:30 a.m. for assistance in stopping a vehicle occupied by Kyle Kirby.

TPD units located the vehicle at Collingwood and Cherry, performing a felony stop with assistance from MSP. Officers took Kirby into custody.

According to information from TPD, they then took Kirby to Detroit and Anthony Wayne Trail, where detectives from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Napoleon Police took custody of him.

Kirby, of Bowling Green, was wanted for attempted murder for the incident in Henry County. The incident started as a case of road rage on Scott St. that continued into the Walmart parking lot.

Three people were injured in the incident. Kirby and Nicholas S. Winterfeld, of Perrysburg, both sustained knife wounds. A third victim, a woman from Springfield, Ohio, was injured when her vehicle was struck by Kirby’s vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old charged with murder in East Toledo double homicide
A prisoner was allegedly raped in the Lucas County Jail.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged jail rape
Terrence L. Pounds, 44, of Holland, was one of the individuals from Ohio, Tennessee, and...
Holland man accused of recruiting others to defraud SBA for nearly $9 million in CARES Act funds
Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Authorities seek help locating missing Tecumseh woman

Latest News

Sen. Brown stresses vaccination at Toledo-Lucas County Health Department
Sen. Brown stresses vaccination at Toledo-Lucas County Health Department
Mexican Folk Dancers celebrate Cinco De Mayo
Mexican Folk Dancers celebrate Cinco De Mayo
Sen. Sherrod Brown visited the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department on May 5, 2021.
Sen. Brown stresses vaccination in visit to Toledo-Lucas County Health Department
Police searching for mother who left children alone in Angola Rd. mobile home