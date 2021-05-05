Traffic
May 5th Weather Forecast

A Cool Weather Pattern Sticks Around
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy with a few sprinkles early today. This afternoon will bring a little more sun with highs in the upper 50s. Light afternoon showers are a good possibility on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Highs will be near 60 over the weekend into early next week with the chance for morning frost. The chance of rain on Sunday is dropping. The best chance of rain will be along and south of US 6.

May 5th Weather Forecast
