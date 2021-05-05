Police searching for mother who left children alone in Angola Rd. mobile home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are still looking for a woman who allegedly left her three young children at home by themselves for several hours on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to a mobile home in the 5700 block of Angola around 10:30 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing children screaming and crying and banging on the walls. Police found three children, ages 2, 3, and 5, alone inside the trailer.

Their mother, Sara Duncan, 29, could not be located. As of Wednesday morning, police confirmed she was still missing.

Charges have been filed against Duncan.

