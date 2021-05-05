School districts largely successful passing special election referendums

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple school districts in northwest Ohio were able to pass levies expanding or maintaining funding.

The Pike-Delta-York school district won their 1% income tax levy by a 1,075-761 vote.

Archbold renewed their 4.13 mills levy 318-67.

Eastwood and North Baltimore renewed their income tax levies by 601-251 and 78-48 margins, respectively.

The Woodmore district passed a substitute levy 208-124.

The Genoa Area school district was unable to secure an additional levy, with the referendum failing 511-831.

