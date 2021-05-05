Traffic
Schools cheer anticipated approval of COVID vaccines for those 12 and older

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Pfizer vaccine is expected to get emergency use authorization for kids 12 to 15 by early next week.

That prospect is exciting for school administrators who are working hard to return life to as close to normal as they can until herd immunity is reached within the community and especially within school-aged students.

For Mike Perez, who is the principal of Adrian City High School, there really is a greater benefit beyond academics and extracurricular activities.

“To be able to socially interact and that social-emotional mental health well being of being around their peers being around their teachers being able to fully participate in high school.”

