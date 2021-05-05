Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Sen. Brown stresses vaccination in visit to Toledo-Lucas County Health Department

The stop was part of a statewide tour of vaccination clinics.
Sen. Sherrod Brown visited the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department on May 5, 2021.
Sen. Sherrod Brown visited the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department on May 5, 2021.(Office of Senator Sherrod Brown)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was in Toledo on Wednesday as part of a statewide tour of vaccination clinics. He made a stop at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to tour the onsite clinic and speak to healthcare providers and local leaders.

During the stop, Brown stressed the need for all Ohioans who can get vaccinated to do so.

“The most important thing we can do to defeat this pandemic, get our economy moving again, and get people back to work, school, and their lives, is to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible. That’s what the American Rescue plan is doing – getting get shots in the arms of millions of Ohioans,” said Sen. Brown during the stop. “We can’t let up now. The more Ohioans who get vaccinated, the more businesses can reopen, the more kids can get back to schools, and the more families will be reunited.”

The senator’s tour comes as vaccination rates in Ohio -- and across the country -- continue to slow, even as more Americans become eligible to receive them. In his most recent press conference, Gov. DeWine pointed out that the drop off in vaccinations in the state over the last few weeks has been significant. That drop is concerning for local leaders and health officials, as it could stand in the way of reaching herd immunity, an important milestone in the effort to return to pre-pandemic norms.

Despite the drop-off, Lucas County has managed to become one of the most vaccinated counties in the state, ranking in the top 20 out of 88. That statistic comes at the same time the county battles the highest rate of positive cases of coronavirus statewide for several weeks running, a number that is at least partly due to the proximity to Michigan, where cases have exploded.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old charged with murder in East Toledo double homicide
A prisoner was allegedly raped in the Lucas County Jail.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged jail rape
Terrence L. Pounds, 44, of Holland, was one of the individuals from Ohio, Tennessee, and...
Holland man accused of recruiting others to defraud SBA for nearly $9 million in CARES Act funds
Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Authorities seek help locating missing Tecumseh woman

Latest News

The pandemic has changed the standards for working on the road and cleanliness on airplanes.
What COVID-era travel changes are likely here to stay?
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
‘GetVax’: Text for locations to get COVID vaccine
People can text their zip code to GetVax - 438829 - and receive back three locations near them...
WH COVID response briefing: Now you can text for vaccine locations
Pfizer is expected to ask the FDA for emergency-use authorization of its vaccine for...
COVID’s US toll projected to drop sharply by the end of July