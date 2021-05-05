Toledo grandmother found guilty of murder, endangering children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo grandmother accused of killing her grandson in 2019 pleaded guilty to murder and endangering children.

Yisenya Flores will be sentenced on May 21.

Anjuan Hare III was living with Flores while his mother served time for some minor offenses. After Hare died, Flores told investigators he jumped from a mattress and hurt himself. However, doctors told investigators the injuries weren’t consistent with falling.

Flores eventually confessed that she hit the boy the day before and that he seemed lethargic and couldn’t get up from the floor.

