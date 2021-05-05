Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo grandmother found guilty of murder, endangering children

Anjuan Hare III
Anjuan Hare III(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo grandmother accused of killing her grandson in 2019 pleaded guilty to murder and endangering children.

Yisenya Flores will be sentenced on May 21.

Anjuan Hare III was living with Flores while his mother served time for some minor offenses. After Hare died, Flores told investigators he jumped from a mattress and hurt himself. However, doctors told investigators the injuries weren’t consistent with falling.

Flores eventually confessed that she hit the boy the day before and that he seemed lethargic and couldn’t get up from the floor.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old charged with murder in East Toledo double homicide
Terrence L. Pounds, 44, of Holland, was one of the individuals from Ohio, Tennessee, and...
Holland man accused of recruiting others to defraud SBA for nearly $9 million in CARES Act funds
A prisoner was allegedly raped in the Lucas County Jail.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged jail rape
Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Authorities seek help locating missing Tecumseh woman

Latest News

180th Fighter Wing conducting test flights Wednesday morning
Holey Toledough offering free donut to celebrate Mud Hens season
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
MDHHS updates mask guidance
El Corizon de Mexico is celebrating their 25th year anniversary, back with live performances
Dancers celebrate Cinco de Mayo and 25 years of Mexican Folk Dancing