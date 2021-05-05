Toledo leaders announce plenty of summer programs for local kids

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first pandemic summer was tough for local kids, as health restrictions made it difficult to provide summer programming, camps, and sports. This year, though, the City of Toledo is planning a host of opportunities for local kids to get out, play, and burn off some of that summer energy.

Announced at a new conference on Tuesday by Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and members of the Toledo City Council, the programs range from summer basketball and baseball to roller skating to theatre, and includes movies in the park, dance parties, and summer meal programs.

You can find a complete list of programs below:

T.E.A.M. TPS Baseball with MLB: recreational baseball and softball, skills development and fun, April through June, 5-12 years old, cost: $40, investment: already funded

T.E.A.M. TPS Basketball: recreational basketball league, skills development and fun, November through March, elementary schools, 5-12 years old, cost: $30, investment: $15,000

Hopson Elite Basketball League: Hopson Elite basketball, regional play opportunity for more skilled players for possible play at the next level, May through August, 10 to 18 years old, cost: free, investment: $25,000

Lourdes University and Coach Dennis Hopson: Basketball Skills Clinics June 16, Smith Park, 9 through 16 years old, cost: free, investment: $300

July 7, Savage Park, 9 through 16 years old, cost: free, investment: $300

July 21, Joe E. Brown Park, 9 through 16 years old, cost: free, investment: $300

August 4, Jamie Farr Park, 9 through 16 years old, cost: free, investment: $300

Toledo Threat Girls Development League: Toledo Threat Girls Development League, Basketball skills and character development, June through August, Owens Community College and Lourdes University, 12 through 18 years old, cost: free, investment: $25,000

City Park League: Youth/Adult Basketball League, June through August, Savage Park, 8 through 21 years old, cost: free, investment: $2,000

God’s Best Creation, Inc.: Early Bird Basketball, Basketball/tennis instruction, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Jun 26 through Jul 31, Smith Park, 5 through 18 years old, cost: free, investment: $3,000

City of Toledo Golf and First Tee: Youth Golf Camp, four golf skills experience camps: June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, 19, 26, June 5, 12, 19, 26, July 10, 17, 24, 31, Collins, Detwiler, and Ottawa golf courses, 8 through 18 years old, cost: $20, investment: $3,000

GTIHL: Inline hockey, Inline Instructional Camp/Skills, Aug. 3, Ottawa Park Rink, all ages, cost: free, investment: none

City of Toledo, Inline and roller skating: Open skate opportunity, rink open in the summer for inline skating, Ottawa Park Rink, all ages, cost: $4 to $6, investment: $22,500

Tam-O-Shanter: Learn to skate/play, session/instruction, December through February, Ottawa Park Rink, 3 through 15 years old, cost: free, investment: already funded

Ethel Parker: Learn to play tennis, tennis instruction and fun at Ottawa Park, June through August, Jermain Park Courts, 3 through 18 years old, cost: free, investment: $4,000

USTA Northwestern Ohio: Youth Team Tennis, Tennis instruction and play, 5 through 18 years old, cost: free, investment: $1500 May 22 at Ottawa Park

May 23 at Wilson Park

June 1 through 22 on Tuesdays at Harry Kessler Park

June 2 through 23 on Wednesdays at Foxglove Park

Smith Park Pride Patrol: Educational/Arts/Recreation, June through August, Smith Park, 4 through 15 years old, cost: free, investment: already funded

MAPPS: health and wellness, discipline and personal development, year-round, 13 through 21 years old, cost: free, investment: $4,550

Children’s Theatre Workshop: Theater in the Park Pop Ups, June through September, Inez Nash, Ottawa, Walbridge, and Wilson Parks, 3 through 18 years old, cost: free, investment: $14,120

Children’s Theatre Workshop: 13 different programs, all through Children’s Theatre Workshop. Choose from choreography workshops, performance camps, improv, musical theatre production, study technical theatre or makeup. The City of Toledo will fund 200 scholarships to expand the Children’s Theatre Workshop offerings in all programs, cost: free, investment: $65,000.00

Premier Screenings Inc: Movies in the Park, cost: free, investment: $16,000 June 10, Savage Park

June 24, Walbridge Park

July 8, Navarre Park

July 22, Joe E. Brown Park

August 5, Ottawa Park

August 19, Inez Nash

September 2, Wilson Park

September 19, Woodsdale Park

October 7, Burroughs Park

October 16, Ottawa Park

Toledo Celtics: Intro to Rugby Clinic, August 21, Sterling Park, ages 8 and up, cost: free, investment $500

HoodStock: Resources, Access, and Inspiration, August 8, Savage Park, all ages, cost: free, investment: $6,500

Toledo Celtics and Toledo Football Academy: Intro to soccer clinics, July 26 through 29, Schneider Park, cost: free, investment: $5,000

City of Toledo: youth programming, learn to swim lessons, month of July, Navarre, Pickford, Wilson, Jamie Farr, Smith, and Willys pools, all ages, cost: free, investment: $2,500

Dave’s Running Shop: running clubs at five City of Toledo parks, August through September, all ages, cost: free, investment: $2,500

Children’s Hunger Alliance: meals and snacks, May through August, cost: free, investment: none

Connecting Kids to Meals: meals and snacks, May through August, all youth, cost: free, investment: $5,000

Lucas County Special Olympics: Unified/Inclusive Sports, Intro clinics/leagues, July through September, Scott Park, 16 years old and up, cost: free, investment: $4,000

Della Stanfield: Learn to Play Volleyball, five 1-day volleyball clinics, June, July, and August, Walbridge, Smith, Navarre, Willys, and Wilson parks, third through sixth grades, cost: free, investment: $2,000

Toledo School for the Arts: Dance Party Tuesdays, Rotating Performing Arts Groups, Tuesdays, June through August, all ages, cost: free, investment: $16,800 (note: student performers get paid for their work)

Toledo School for the Arts: Hands on Visual Arts Projects, June through August, all ages, cost: free, investment: $16,800 (note: student performers get paid for their work)

Toledo School for the Arts: Neighborhood Jazz in the Parks, up to 10 concerts in neighborhood parks, all ages, cost: free, investment, $5,000 (note: student performers get paid for their work)

Toledo School for the Arts: Five Hip Hop Camps, Walbridge, Smith, Navarre, Willys and Wilson Parks. cost: free, investment: $6,250

Toledo School for the Arts: Video Production Camp, two one-week camps, cost: free, investment: $3,000

Toledo School for the Arts: Podcast Camp, cost: free, investment: $4,000

Toledo School for the Arts: Drumline Camp, June through August, one day a week for six weeks at five locations: Walbridge, Smith, Navarre, Willys, and Wilson Parks, cost: free, investment: $17,950

MADD: Speak Up!, speaking, performing, educating, and acquiring knowledge program, poetry and literary arts, June through August, three four-week camps, 11 through 18 years old, cost: free, investment: $50,000

Toledo Legacy Youth Sand Volleyball: Volleyball clinics, July 10 and July 11, International Park, 10 through 18 years old, cost: free, investment: none

Greater Toledo Cricket Club: Introduction to Youth Cricket, June 19, Winterfeld Park, cost: free, investment: none

My5tery Music: Drum Line Camp, Instructional on drum playing and being in a drum line, July 12 through 17, third through twelfth grade, cost: $25, investment $7,500

My5tery Music: Step Team Camp, instructional and training on step line, August 2 through 7, third through twelfth grade, cost: $25, investment: $7,500

YMCA: All locations open in Toledo for free on Fridays, residents and families can enjoy all the YMCA has to offer, including the pool, Fridays June through August, cost: free, investment: none

YMCA Fun Bus: Activities for kids that are engaging, educational, and movement during summer lunch service, one day a week for 32 weeks, all ages cost: free, investment: $3,200

YMCA Program Access: The City of Toledo will support access to YMCA for families that are not members, paying the difference in programming for 100 people, all ages, locations vary, cost: varies, investment: $5,300

Boys and Girls Club of Toledo: Expanding hours by one per day, June through August, 7 through 18 years old, cost: free, investment: $30,000

Chico Vaughn: Basketball Camp, There will be four all-ages basketball skills camp with education and violence prevention message, June 7-11, June 21-25, July 12-16, August 16-20, 7 through 18 years old, cost: $25, investment: $25,000

Chico Vaughn: Basketball, Pop Up Basketball Weekend, June 19-20, July 10-11, July 24-25, August 7-8, cost: free, investment: $3,000

Toledo Youth Boxing Camp and Exhibition: Two one-week camps to learn the basics of boxing, sparring, and other elements of the sport. Enjoy lunch each day with some of the City of Toledo’s local boxing champions. End of week sparring and boxing exhibition in a real ring in the park. June 21-26 and August 9-14, 10 through 18 years old, cost: free, investment $7,500

Broadway Corridor Coalition: Investment in the expansion of a variety of youth programs at Sophia Quintero, Believe Center, Mosaic and Adelante, Includes fishing, cooking, arts, dance, tutoring, and more, all summer, all ages, cost: varies, investment: $50,000

Fredrick Douglass Community Association: The Great Outdoor Experience Camp, five-week camp to stimulate youth both mentally and physically through a positive and safe outdoor experience. Activities include nature hikes, fishing, horseback riding, and swimming, July 12-August 3, 5 through 17 years, cost: $65 investment: $20,000

Fourth and Goal Football Camp: Football camp for coaches and kids, a full day camp that will work with coaches in the morning and kids in the afternoon. Brandon Lynch, cornerbacks coach of the Cleveland Browns and Jay Peterson, linebacker coach for the Baltimore Ravens will be present to run the camps, July 10, Central Catholic High School, 10 through 18 years old, cost: free, investment: $7,500

PAL: Polished Emerald, variety of dates, cost: free, investment: $5,000

PAL: Books B4 Hoops, variety of dates, two times a week, cost: free, investment: $5,000

City of Toledo: Four age modified Gun Safety Classes, Fire Chief Brian Byrd, along with community partners and the Toledo Police Department will host age-appropriate gun safety classes for kids and young adults, cost: free, investment: $2,000

African American Male Wellness Walk: National African American Male Wellness Walk, expansion of the walk to include father/son activities and options for kids, August 21, cost: free, investment: $10,000

REH Systems Solutions, Roy Hodge: Three weekend camps for 419 Coders Academy, learn all of the basics in coding; both for fun and eventual career training, no previous experience is needed, ages 7 through 17, cost: free, investment: $15,000

Toledo GROWS: Pollinators Pop Up, Toledo GROWS will provide 30-minute drop-in sessions at City of Toledo parks, included will be a brief lesson, movement, active games and hands on, take home activity, 8 weeks, 5 through 12 years old, cost: free, investment: $1,000

Toledo GROWS: Life Cycles Pop Up, Toledo GROWS will provide 30-minute drop-in session at City of Toledo parks, included will be a brief lesson, movement, active games, and hands on, take home activity, 8 weeks, 5 through 12 years old, cost: free, investment: $1,000

Human Relations Commission: Kid Mayor and Kid Council, working with fourth graders in Toledo Public Schools and Washington Local Schools, kids can choose to run for mayor and council. Once “elected,” they will spend the year visiting fun and educational sites around Toledo. They will attend events with the other elected officials. At the end of the year, the Kid Mayor and kid Council will make a policy recommendation on behalf of their fourth grade constituents to the adult mayor and council, August 2021 through July 2022, fourth graders, cost: free, investment: $3,000

East Toledo Family Center: Summer Ball, program will teach kids the basics, have games and fun, East Toledo Family Center, 4 through 9 years old, cost: free, investment: $1,500

East Toledo Family Center: Summer Soccer, instructional clinics, fun, and games, East Toledo Family Center, kindergarten through sixth grade, cost: free, investment: $1,500

East Toledo Family Center: Summer Tutoring, Catch up on school work and get ready for next school year with summer tutoring, East Toledo Family Center, kindergarten through fifth grade, cost: free, investment: $1,500

Imagination Station: three dates each, City of Toledo parks, 15 years old and under, cost: free, investment: $4,875 Owl Pellets Discovery, be a part of science research and have a hoot as students learn about owls and their environments. This workshop gets hands on with the food web. Identify bones and collect data to help researchers learn more about owl habitats,

Micro: Bit Coding, Do you like to play with video games or other electronics? Then you enjoy things that use code! Explore basic tools that make coding a snap!

Hand Tool Explorations, Creating new objects and repairing broken ones can sometimes be daunting if you do not know which tool to use. During this experience, you will get the basic tools to make and build.

Rigamajig, Dream of building big? Exploring with gears, ramps and simple machines. The Rigamajig will aloo you to do this and more! Explore this giant wooden building set limited only by your imagination!

Imagination Station: Open free on Saturdays including Movies! Imagination Station will open their doors free for all residents of Toledo to enjoy all exhibits, demos, and hands on tinkering activities, June through August, Saturday Film in the new KeyBank Discovery Theater will also be free, all ages, cost: free, investment: $6,500

Urban Wholistics: Lunch and Learn, activities will include plant and garden education, natural crafts-creating, paint from the garden and painting, natural fiber tools, broom basket weaving, tea formulation, harvesting and drying of herbs and plants, recycling, and sustainability education, Tatum Park, all ages, cost: free, investment: $6,640