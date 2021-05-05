Toledo man accused of stabbing victim in the head four times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is charged with felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a victim four times in the head with a knife.

Timothy F. Goldsmith was in court Wednesday morning, where his bond was set by a judge at $50,000 and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

According to documents, the victim and witnesses told police Goldsmith stabbed the victim in the head on Monday.

Goldsmith’s preliminary hearing is set for May 13.

