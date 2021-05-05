Toledo man arrested for allegedly firing gun outside Kalahari Resorts

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Toledo man was arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots outside Kalahari Resorts around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said Evan McKinney III was standing on the outside pedestrian bridge and shooting into the parking lot at a group of men he had a dispute with.

At least one person fired back from the parking lot.

Sigsworth said nobody was injured, but a window at the resort was shot out.

It is not known if the men knew each other before going to Kalahari Resorts.

McKinney is charged with attempted murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anyone with information on the men who fired shots from the parking lot is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s detective bureau at 419-627-7553.

