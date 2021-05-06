13abc honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc Action News is honored to announce that we have been awarded a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the category of Best Newscast for 13abc Action News at 5 PM.

The award-winning newscast featured team coverage of the day that four members of Toledo’s City Council were charged with bribery and extortion. The same newscast has been nominated for an Emmy Award in both the Daytime Newscast and Team Coverage categories.

The Murrow Awards are an annual honor that signifies a news organization or piece of journalism embodies the values, principles, and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow. The stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion and adhere to the Radio Television Digital News Association Code of Ethics. They are among the most respected awards given to journalists.

As a Regional Winner, 13abc Action News will move on to the National contest.

