Amazon hosts employee vaccination event at Rossford fulfillment center

The 640,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center opened in Rossford, Ohio on November 10, 2020.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amazon employees at the Rossford fulfillment center had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during an onsite vaccination event Thursday afternoon.

The company began offering onsite vaccinations for front-line employees nearly one month ago, with the effort moving across the country as more vaccines become available. Amazon has hosted vaccination events at fulfillment centers, sort centers, delivery stations, and AWS data centers in 29 states, reaching more than 300,000 front-line employees and contractors.

According to a press release, the company feels the vaccination effort is important “not only for the health and safety of Amazon employees but for the communities where teams live and work by helping ease the burden on community-run vaccination clinics.”

In addition, Amazon is offering up to $80 to employees who have to pay to get vaccinated off-site.

