Gov. DeWine visits Toledo to promote tourism season

Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visited Toledo Wednesday, kicking off Travel and Tourism Day in the state.

Lucas County attracts millions of visitors each year, driving more than $2 billion in business sales, according to Destination Toledo.

But the tourism season dropped drastically last year because of COVID-19.

“I think there’s a real build up and desire for people in Ohio, and frankly across the country, to get back to normal,” DeWine said.

$4 million is being pumped into the regional campaign to ramp up summer tourism.

“This summer is going to be fundamentally different than what we’ve seen in the past,” DeWine said. “This summer we’re back to normal and frankly would not surprise me if we didn’t see more tourism in the summer than we’ve ever seen before simply because of the build-up desire for people to get out.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

