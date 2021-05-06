Traffic
Hershey issues recall of improperly labeled products made with almonds

Hershey has issued a recall for certain items that were incorrectly labeled and made with almonds.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hershey announced a voluntary recall of its chocolate shell topping after learning 1,700 bottles were incorrectly filled with a topping made with almonds.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product.

The single lot consisted of 7.25-oz. bottles with a UPC (346000). The products were shipped between April 15 and May 3, bearing the product code 25JSAS1.

Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping products purchased before April 15 are not included in this recall. No other  Shell Topping flavors or products distributed by Hershey are involved in this situation.

There have been no reports of illness or injury to date. The situation arose due to an isolated error at a contract manufacturing facility.

Consumers who purchased Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping products after April 15 with lot code 25JSAS1 should not consume the product and should contact Hershey Consumer Relations for a full refund by calling 1-866-528-6848 Monday through Friday from (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST) or visit www.askhershey.com.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

