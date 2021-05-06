Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Husted travels to NW Ohio as Line 5 deadline looms

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted travels to Northwest Ohio to support the Line 5 Pipeline.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted travels to Northwest Ohio to support the Line 5 Pipeline.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lt. Gov. Jon Husted traveled to Northwest Ohio on Thursday to meet with local leaders about the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline. The pipeline is set to cease operations next week in accordance with a deadline set by Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer back in November.

The company has said that it will continue to send oil through the pipeline, which runs from the western region of Ontario through the Straits of Mackinac and down to Southeast Michigan, despite the deadline. According to Enbridge, the pipeline supplies more than half of Michigan’s propane. The company filed an injunction in U.S. District Court to stop the state from taking action against the pipeline following the governor’s announcement.

Opponents of the pipeline say it poses a danger to freshwater reserves in the Great Lakes, one of the largest bodies of surface fresh water in the world. In revoking the easement provided to Enbridge, the state of Michigan is claiming that the company violated public trust and that Enbridge has failed to meet its obligations under the agreement. Among the cited incidents are multiple instances in which the pipeline was struck by anchors and cables in the busy shipping channel.

Supporters of the pipeline, including Lt. Gov. Husted, say the pipeline is important to the economy of Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, lowering fuel prices and providing jobs to those whose work comes from the propane industry.

During his stop on Thursday, Husted said he hoped Gov. Whitmer would put a pause on the deadline and allow the states and the company to come to an agreement that satisfied both the environmental concerns and the economic ones.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anjuan Hare III
Toledo grandmother found guilty of murder, endangering children
Terrence L. Pounds, 44, of Holland, was one of the individuals from Ohio, Tennessee, and...
Holland man accused of recruiting others to defraud SBA for nearly $9 million in CARES Act funds
52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Authorities seek help locating missing Tecumseh woman
Police searching for mother who left children alone in Angola Rd. mobile home
A prisoner was allegedly raped in the Lucas County Jail.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged jail rape

Latest News

The 640,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center opened in Rossford, Ohio on November 10, 2020.
Amazon hosts employee vaccination event at Rossford fulfillment center
Purple Heart returned to daughter of Toledo veteran
Purple Heart returned to daughter of Toledo veteran
Honoring fallen officers killed in the line of duty
Peace Memorial Ceremony
Ohio COVID cases drop to lowest levels since October