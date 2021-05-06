Husted travels to NW Ohio as Line 5 deadline looms

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lt. Gov. Jon Husted traveled to Northwest Ohio on Thursday to meet with local leaders about the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline. The pipeline is set to cease operations next week in accordance with a deadline set by Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer back in November.

The company has said that it will continue to send oil through the pipeline, which runs from the western region of Ontario through the Straits of Mackinac and down to Southeast Michigan, despite the deadline. According to Enbridge, the pipeline supplies more than half of Michigan’s propane. The company filed an injunction in U.S. District Court to stop the state from taking action against the pipeline following the governor’s announcement.

Opponents of the pipeline say it poses a danger to freshwater reserves in the Great Lakes, one of the largest bodies of surface fresh water in the world. In revoking the easement provided to Enbridge, the state of Michigan is claiming that the company violated public trust and that Enbridge has failed to meet its obligations under the agreement. Among the cited incidents are multiple instances in which the pipeline was struck by anchors and cables in the busy shipping channel.

Supporters of the pipeline, including Lt. Gov. Husted, say the pipeline is important to the economy of Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, lowering fuel prices and providing jobs to those whose work comes from the propane industry.

During his stop on Thursday, Husted said he hoped Gov. Whitmer would put a pause on the deadline and allow the states and the company to come to an agreement that satisfied both the environmental concerns and the economic ones.

