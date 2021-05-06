Traffic
Job seekers flock to parking lot job fair at OhioMeansJobs Lucas County

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Job seekers from across the area took part in a parking lot job fair hosted by OhioMeansJobs Lucas County on Thursday.

The job fair was at the OhioMeansJobs Lucas County building on Monroe Street, held to celebrate In-Demand Jobs Week to promote Ohio’s most in-demand and fastest-growing industries.

Representatives from nearly two dozen companies were stationed at tables in the parking lot, conducting in-person interviews. The employers ranged from manufacturing facilities to health care, law enforcement to trucking companies, all taking applications and meeting job seekers.

OhioMeansJobs Lucas County staff is ready to help job seekers who are without computers or internet access. Resources can be accessed over the phone by calling 419-213-5627 (JOBS).

