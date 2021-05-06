Traffic
Low turnout at Toledo walk-in COVID vaccine clinics

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County has the highest coronavirus case rate of any county in Ohio and vaccination rates are slowing. Health officials are finding new ways to get shots in arms.

The health department is holding neighborhood clinics in three areas of the city with the highest amount of unvaccinated residents. One was at Savage Park on Nebraska Avenue, the second at Friendship Community Center in Point Place, and the third at Jamie Farr Park on Summit Street.

The walk-in clinics were met with lukewarm enthusiasm at best. But health leaders say it’s only a first step in getting people protected.

There will also be walk-in clinics for Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson on Friday from 9 am to 3 pm and Johnson and Johnson on Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm Saturday at the Lucas County Rec Center on Key Street in Maumee.

