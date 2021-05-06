Traffic
Man receives new car thanks to the kindness of Good Samaritan

John Brandeberry checks out the interior of his new car, paid for with funds from Jim White...
John Brandeberry checks out the interior of his new car, paid for with funds from Jim White Toyota and a GoFundMe set up by Jimmy Preston.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During a snowstorm earlier this year, Jimmy Preston spotted John Brandeberry walking along Holland-Sylvania Road, heading in to work. Preston stopped him and gave Brandeberry a lift to his job at Kroger.

After the encounter, Preston and the non-profit Blessings in Disguise helped give Brandeberry the finances to take driver’s education courses and fees to receive his driver’s license.

And now, with driver’s license in hand, Brandeberry received one more surprise on Thursday -- a 2013 Toyota Rav4 that has been fully paid off. Jim White Toyota in Maumee covered more than half the price, with money from a GoFundMe that Preston set up covering the rest, plus six months of car insurance.

Brandeberry will also receive a new bike rack for his car and a new bike. He said it shows there are still good people in the world.

“You should treat everyone how you want to be treated,” he said.

