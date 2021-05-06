May 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some early sunshine is expected before clouds return this afternoon. Rain is likely late afternoon into the evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Friday will start with more sun early with a few afternoon showers. Saturday could bring frost in the morning with a high around 60 in the afternoon with sunshine. Rain is possible north of the turnpike on Sunday and likely south of the turnpike. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Sunshine returns next week with morning frost possible on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

