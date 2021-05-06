Traffic
Mental Health Awareness Month: Float Therapy provides mental and physical relief

Floating is on the upward trend, providing mental health relief for everyone from athletes to work-from-home moms and dads
People are taking to the pods to float away anxiety, depression and more.
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From yoga to meditation, there are all different things you can do to make mental health a priority in your life during Mental Health Awareness Month this May. One alternative option in our community that involves a large tank of water is called float therapy.

Participants get into a large pod of water, filled with 1,000 pounds of Epson salts, close the pod, and they float completely deprived of all senses in this zero-gravity experience.

The environment serves to calm the mind and body and helps people relax, relieve pain, recover from any injuries and release any anxiety and depression. It also is proven to increase sleep performance.

After the 60-minute flat is complete, you head to the Oasis Room, where you can sit and breathe in oxygen and take out one of their journals to reflect on your experience.

“Floating’s good for everybody. Whether it be the athlete, who’s just looking for a quicker athletic recovery, because there’s a 1,000 pounds of magnesium sulfate in there,” said Jameson Whaley, owner and general manager of True Rest Toledo & Perrysburg, “so it’s going to naturally detox you pull the lactic acid out for a quicker recovery, or the mother who has to watch her children as well as work 40 hours a week, it gives her an opportunity to get away for an hour and just kind of reset.”

Right now they are doing a buy one get one until May 10 for Mother’s Day, and the 11th of every month veterans float free, as it’s also known to be a major aid for post-traumatic stress as well.

For all details, go to www.truerest.com.

