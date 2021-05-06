Ohio COVID cases drop to lowest levels since October

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) – COVID cases continue to fall in Ohio, with Thursday’s reported numbers dropping to the lowest levels since October 2020.

The Ohio Department of Health announced that this week’s case rate per 100,000 residents for a 14-day period has declined to 140.2.

This is the third continuous week of decline since the state’s recent high of 200 on April 15.

High incident rates in the Toledo and Cleveland areas are keeping the average from going any lower. Lucas County has a case rate of 249.1, while Cuyahoga County’s rate is 216.1.

