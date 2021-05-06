Traffic
TFRD, Health Department hosting mobile vaccine clinics

During the week of May 10, the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department and the Toledo-Lucas County...
During the week of May 10, the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will staff a mobile vaccination unit at various sites throughout the city.(Pexels)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple organizations from Toledo are banding together to make sure everyone in the city receives access to the COVID-19 vaccine through a mobile vaccination unit.

During the week of May 10, the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will staff a mobile vaccination unit at various sites throughout the city. They will administer the one-time vaccine by Johnson & Johnson.

There are no appointments needed. Walk-up vaccination sites will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and locations are:

Monday, May 10: Mott Branch Library, 1010 Dorr St.

Tuesday, May 11: East Toledo Family Center, 1020 Varland Ave.

Wednesday, May 12: Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora Gonzales Dr.

Thursday, May 13: Chet Zablocki Rec Center, 3015 Lagrange St.

Friday, May 14: - Kent Branch Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd.

