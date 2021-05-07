17 St. Ignatius lacrosse players suspended for hazing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of seventeen members of the varsity lacrosse team at St. Ignatius High School have been suspended after an off-campus incident.

The teenagers are accused of underage drinking, hazing, and conduct “unbefitting of St. Ignatius student-athletes.”

Besides the suspensions, the team will not be allowed to participate in this weekend’s MSCLA Tournament.

Statement from St. Ignatius High School:

“Hazing activities vary in severity and exist along a continuum. While the behavior at the gathering was grossly inappropriate, at no time was the physical safety of a student at risk. That said, these are serious violations of school policy and are contrary to our values as a community, and will not be tolerated. The care, safety and well being of our students are always our top priority.”

St. Ignatius High School is located in Ohio City and has more than 1,500 students.

