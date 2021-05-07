Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Benefits of cycling, street safety the focus of Bike Month

By Kayla Molander
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The month of May was established as Bike Month in 1956. It’s time when active transportation activists highlight the benefits of biking and encourage everyone to get out and ride.

But bike laws can be confusing, and that can deter people from cycling. But the rules are there to keep everyone safe, so knowing them can keep bikers alive.

“Bowling Green is a very friendly community, it seems like every time I’m on my bike I run into somebody that I know,” says Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher. “We have found that Bowling Green is a safe biking community.”

He works hard to keep make the city safe for cyclists. The city even has a bicycle safety commission, led by Stephen Langendorfer.

“Of the bicycle injuries we’ve had over the past 3-4 years, 90% of them resulted from a bike being on the sidewalk,” says Langendorfer.

In Ohio, bikes are classified as vehicles, and that means they belong in the street, and are not allowed on the sidewalk. Riding on the sidewalk turns every driveway into a potentially deadly intersection.

“Automobiles are not looking for bicycles on the sidewalk,” says Langendorfer.

“And while riding on the street, riders shouldn’t hug the curb. Junk tends to accumulate on the side of the street, and swerving to avoid every drain and pebble is dangerous.

Langendorfer says that drivers don’t want to hit bicyclists, so it’s important to be easy to avoid.

“You’re actually much, much safer, out in the lane because cars will see you and they will give you more room,” says Langendorfer.

Cars are required to give bikes three feet of clearance. Langendorfer likes to remind drivers with a pool noodle.

As vehicles, bicyclists have all the rights of the road, but also all the responsibilities.

”Bicycles became a craze in the late 1800′s for 10 or 15 years and almost all of the traffic laws that we have started out as controlling bicycles,” says Langendorfer.

Riders are required to use hand signals when stopping or turning, and must stop at all traffic lights and stop signs.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Toledo Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in the 1600 block of Western...
Suspect flees after crashing car into south Toledo home
Plastic surgeon, Dr. Thomas Flanigan, had a first-person obituary that went viral. Turns out,...
Viral first-person obituary actually written by friends
John Brandeberry checks out the interior of his new car, paid for with funds from Jim White...
Man receives new car thanks to the kindness of Good Samaritan
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Woman allegedly assaults TPD officer while being arrested

Latest News

Family jumps from window to escape a house fire
Family jumps from a second story window to escape a house fire
safety
Bike Month: Street Safety
Ohio's push to legalize sports betting
Metroparks Meetup: “Blue Week” will highlight Oak Openings Region with over 20 programs