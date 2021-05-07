BGSU graduate becomes first cadet to join Space Force

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University graduate is planning to go where no alum has gone before. Anthony Laurio, a Class of 2021 Bowling Green State University graduate, is on his way to enter the newest branch of the Armed Forces, the U.S. Space Force (USSF). This month, Laurio will be commissioned as the first BGSU USSF second lieutenant by Air Force ROTC Detachment 620.

“Growing up, I’d always been interested in space,” Laurio said in a press release from the school. “Last year, we found out there was a possibility to join the Space Force, so I decided to go for it. Next thing I know, I was getting picked up. It’s really great to get in on the ground floor of a brand new military branch; that’s very rare.”

The US Space Force was created on December 20, 2019, when the Air Force Space Command was redesignated as the seventh branch of the US Armed Forces. It is the first new service branch in 72 years and organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect the United States and its allies in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force.

“We were at our morning physical training meeting and we had found out what our jobs were going to be,” Laurio said. “And my commander was like ‘OK, we’re all done,’ and started walking away. He stopped and went ‘Oh, I forgot: Laurio, you’re going to be in the Space Force!’ It was kind of surreal and everyone got excited to find out I was going to be the first out of BGSU; it’s absolutely incredible. I’m very humbled to be selected for this.”

Laurio earned a Bachelor of Science in software engineering from BGSU this year. Now he will become a developmental engineer, specializing in computer systems at Los Angeles Air Force Base in California helping the Space Force to acquire and develop new computer systems.

“It’s an absolutely incredible opportunity,” Laurio said. “I don’t think if I would have gone anywhere else that I would have been able to have this opportunity.”

