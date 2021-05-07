Ceremony honors fallen Ohio police officers, including Toledo’s Anthony Dia

LONDON, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officers from Toledo and across the state came together Thursday to honor the lives and memories of officers killed in the line of duty at the Ohio Peace Officers’ Memorial ceremony.

There was no ceremony last year because of the pandemic, so this year’s ceremony honored those killed in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020, including fallen Toledo Police officer Anthony Dia.

Dia was one of seven officers honored during the ceremony. He was shot just after midnight on July 4, 2020, in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Alexis Rd. The president of the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association remembers getting the call and driving to the scene.

“On your way out, it starts hitting you as you’re driving to the scene, then it really hits,” Michael Haynes said. “Unfortunately, being shot or killed in the line of duty is certainly a reality that can happen. What I say to them is, be smart, do what you’re taught, and things will work out.”

This year has also taken a toll. Officer Brandon Stalker, another TPD officer who died in the line of duty earlier in 2021, will be honored in the ceremony next year.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost led the ceremony. He told the families while others cannot understand their pain, the goal is to give recognition for what their families have lost.

“We all know that you’ve suffered in ways that we can’t understand, and we can’t understand the depth of the pain nor can we give you back what you lost,” Yost said, “but what we can give you is recognition of what you and your family have lost, your sacrifice in your family. The officer in your family worked to protect not only your family but all of ours, all of Ohio.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.