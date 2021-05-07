Doctor offices having difficulties finding workers too

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many local businesses are at a standstill, pulling extra hours while job openings go unanswered. This extends far beyond restaurants and low wage work. Even the medical field is struggling.

ENT Physicians, Inc. had to lay people off when shutdowns started last year, but that was only the beginning of their staffing problems.

“On June 1st, we began bringing people back to work. That was the first indication that employment was going to be an issue,” says ENT Physicians, Inc. executive director Lori Coyle.

A job posting on Indeed for a medical assistant at ENT boasts an hourly wage of $14-16 for full time work, plus benefits and retirement. Before the pandemic, the posting would have garnered dozens of applications is just the first few days.

Now, over the last two weeks, “We’ve received a total of eight for our Toledo office, and one for our Bowling Green office,” says Coyle.

This is not a problem unique to this office.

Scrolling through Indeed shows dozens of postings for medical assistants needed in the area, many marked as “urgent.”

According to Michael Veh, deputy director of Lucas County’s Department of Planning and Development, which oversees Ohio Means Jobs, this is a problem across the board.

“We’re hearing from manufacturing companies, and companies that are paying higher wages coming in, and I think a lot of it has to do with uncertainty,” says Veh.

He says many people have switched jobs or are weighing the costs and benefits of staying at home with the family versus returning to work.

“So I think what impacts us most is daycare, child care, and the whole school issue with children,” says Coyle.

Jobs are also inherently riskier now with the virus still circulating, especially jobs in the medical industry.

“People are cautious about sticking themselves into a situation that they don’t know how well it’s been controlled,” says Veh.

As those job posts go unanswered, employees at ENT Physicians are pulling lots of overtime, and have to turn patients away. Burnout is a real concern.

But there is hope, “That people get their vaccinations and get to herd immunity... I’m looking forward to not having my employees have to deal with the struggles that they are with schools and their children,” says Coyle.

Coyle recently hired two of those eight people who applied, but is still shorthanded.

Veh is also hopeful that as the virus rolls out people will return to work. In the meantime, we may see some wage hikes and incentives to entice workers back sooner.

